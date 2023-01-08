scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘toughest part’ of Shaakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture: ‘And grace is so not my thing’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up to begin filmmaker Raj and DK's web series Citadel India, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

samanthaSamantha Ruth Prabhu will begin 2023 with her upcoming feature Shaakuntalam. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Samantha Ruth Prabhu says ‘toughest part’ of Shaakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture: ‘And grace is so not my thing’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says for her upcoming Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam, she had to undergo training to learn how to maintain “grace and posture”, something she joked she struggled a lot with.

Shaakuntalam, written and directed by Gunasekhar, is based on a popular play Shakuntala by Kalidasa. The film features Samantha in the titular role of Shakuntala and actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty.

Also Read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu arrives in Mumbai amid reports of her being replaced in Citadel, fans say ‘you go girl’

Samantha took to Instagram and posted a story, striking a graceful pose and writing how it doesn’t come naturally to her. The actor also quipped that she should have taken her pet Sasha for the grace training sessions as well.

“The toughest part of Shakuntalam was maintaining grace and posture while walking, talking, running and even crying. And grace is sooo not my thing 😂 had to take training sessions for it! Should have taken Sasha along. Clearly so not her thing either. #LikeMotherLikeDaughter,” she wrote.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
samantha Samantha will be next seen in Shaakuntalam, scheduled to release in February. (Photo: Samantha/Instagram)

Shaakuntalam, scheduled to release on February 17, will be the first release of Samantha for 2023. She will also be seen in Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha is currently gearing up to begin filmmaker Raj & DK’s web series Citadel India.

The Prime Video series will pair her alongside actor Varun Dhawan. There were rumours that the actor had backed out of the project due to her health, a source close to Samantha, however, rubbished the reports. “Anything and everything that is written about her being replaced in Citadel is rubbish. She will begin the shoot in the second half of January,” the source said.

Billed as science fiction, Citadel is an ambitious series which is getting made in multiple languages. The American and Indian versions have already been announced. Created by Patrick Moran and the Russo brothers, the American version stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 12:21 IST
Next Story

Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shehnaaz Gill forces Guru Randhawa to look at her in hilarious ‘Moon Rise’ BTS
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close