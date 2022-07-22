Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she is not open to love anymore: ‘It’s closed, take a U-turn’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu graced the couch on the third episode of Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 7. During the episode, Samantha spoke about the not-so-amicable situation with her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya. The actor also mentioned that she is not open to love.

Karan asked Samantha about taking a holiday together, which she just avoided by giving a non-descript answer, and when the filmmaker asked her if she was open to the idea of love, she just gave a blanket ‘no’. Karan prodded further and asked her the reason for the same. To this, Sam said, “But I will take that holiday with you…” Karan finished her sentence and said, “…for other nefarious activities,” and Samantha ended it with “… just not love.”

During the rapid fire round, Karan Johar asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu what was the way to her heart. The actor answered, “It’s closed. Please take a U-Turn.”

On the episode, Samantha opened up about how she handled the social media trolls after she announced her divorce. “I couldn’t really complain about it because I chose that path. I chose to be transparent and I chose to reveal a lot of my life. And when the separation happened, I couldn’t be too upset about it because they invested in my life and it was my responsibility to have answers, which I didn’t at that point of time,” she said.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director went on to ask if there were any hard feelings between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. To this, she said, “Like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes.” The actor added that the situation was not amicable right now “but it maybe sometime in the future”.

Samantha and Naga got married in 2017 but called it quits in 2021. The couple put out a statement on social media announcing that they were parting ways.