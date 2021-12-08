Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she discovered her stronger self during separation from Naga Chaitanya: ‘Thought I was a much weaker person’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gained nationwide fame with her performance in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man 2. But, for her, success didn’t come easy as she went through a “lot of struggles” and it took her a lot of time to believe that people loved her. In her latest interview, the actor also opened up about discovering how strong a person she is during her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

“I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn’t think I was capable of being this strong. Today I’m very very proud of how strong I’m because I really didn’t know I was,” Samantha told Filmfare.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October this year. The two had been married for four years. They shared identical notes on their social media handles announcing the split.

The note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

During her interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also revealed how the sudden success took a toll on her and unlike the popular belief of actors feeling like ‘million bucks’ on getting the love and attention of the audience, she was “destroyed” from within.

She said, “I came from very very humble beginnings and I saw success immediately with my first film. But from a normal point of view you would be like ‘Whoa this girl just made it, she hit the jackpot and she should feel so happy’. But it wasn’t like that. I felt like ‘Why me? I don’t deserve this. I don’t look like any of the other girls’. And it destroyed me even further that I wasn’t good enough for all the love that I was receiving from the audience and I wasn’t good enough for all these big projects that I was getting.”

However, now the actor has stopped fighting all these emotions but she calls herself the same girl as she was when she started in the film industry.