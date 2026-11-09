Actor and entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that her first business venture ended in failure, and that the experience shaped her approach to every investment and business decision she has made since.

Speaking on The Masoom Minawala Show, Samantha addressed the topic of failure. “I think my first business partnership, I do not want to get into too many details, but it failed. It didn’t work out. And sometimes, the first project you invest in that fails can actually be a good thing. In fact, it can teach you more than success does. I think my life has been about learning from my failures, not my successes. Success hasn’t taught me much,” said the actor who has been associated with multiple ventures over the years