‘A good thing’: Samantha reveals how the failure of first business venture shaped her

Actor and entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu has spoken about her first business partnership failing, saying it taught her more than any of her successes ever did.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 04:53 PM IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu businessSamantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about her first business partnership failing and how the failure has shaped her entrepreneurial decisions. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

Actor and entrepreneur Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that her first business venture ended in failure, and that the experience shaped her approach to every investment and business decision she has made since.

Speaking on The Masoom Minawala Show, Samantha addressed the topic of failure. “I think my first business partnership, I do not want to get into too many details, but it failed. It didn’t work out. And sometimes, the first project you invest in that fails can actually be a good thing. In fact, it can teach you more than success does. I think my life has been about learning from my failures, not my successes. Success hasn’t taught me much,” said the actor who has been associated with multiple ventures over the years

In the same conversation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also tied the conversation about failure to a broader point about women in business. She said the fear of starting is “way more” pronounced in women, describing it as layers of fear. “That’s why I love working with women founders. I’ve invested in maybe eight to ten businesses, and eight of them have women founders, so for me, it’s also a learning experience working so closely with women. I usually come from a mostly male-dominated industry, so this is a whole new learning curve for me,” the actor explained.

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Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts a letter to herself as her perfume brand posts Rs 120 cr revenue

The business portfolio today

Secret Alchemist, the clean perfumery brand that Samantha co-founded alongside Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, has reportedly crossed Rs 120 crore in revenue after recording an eightfold increase in sales over a period of eight months, according to Fashion Network.

Beyond Secret Alchemist, Samantha’s business interests span several sectors. She co-founded the contemporary Indian womenswear label Saaki and is associated with Mile Collective, an activewear and lifestyle brand, and Gataca, a supplement brand.

Also Read: Maa Inti Bangaaram movie review: Samantha delivers career-best performance in a rare Telugu actioner

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On the film side, her most recent release was the BV Nandini Reddy-directed Maa Inti Bangaaram, which became her biggest solo box office success, crossing Rs 100 crore worldwide and establishing her as a commercially viable lead in a market that rarely gives female-led Telugu films that kind of number.

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