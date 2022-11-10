scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says actors and filmmakers are ‘forced to rethink and rewrite’ after pandemic: ‘Audiences’ viewing pattern has changed massively’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared actors and filmmakers have to now reinvent themselves to meet the expectations of the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of Yashoda.

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu believes her upcoming thriller Yashoda deserves to be experienced in cinema halls. Samantha says that though the movie-watching pattern of the audience has changed after the pandemic, still she is certain that the audience will enjoy Yashoda on the big screen.

In an interview that Samantha gave while promoting Yashoda, the star shared how actors and filmmakers have to now reinvent themselves to meet the expectations of the audience.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu told Pinkvilla, “One can’t deny the fact that the audiences’ viewing pattern has changed massively due to the pandemic and the lockdowns. It is getting harder for filmmakers to bring people to theatres, as they have all gotten used to waiting for movies to hit streaming platforms.” She added that filmmakers and actors “have been forced to rethink and rewrite” because of this new viewing pattern.

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks down as she speaks about battling myositis: ‘I’m in a difficult position, I hope to survive this’

Samantha also shared how she was convinced that Yashoda is a film for the silver screen. She said, “Be it the world, the setup, the visuals and the thrills, it’s definitely an immersive watch that deserves to be experienced on the big screen and with the right kind of audio to really experience it fully.”

On the personal front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently revealed that she is suffering from an auto-immune disease called myositis.

