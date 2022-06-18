Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks Sadhguru if life’s injustices can be ‘blamed on past karma’, he says, ‘That’s a schoolgirl question’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in an interaction with spiritual guru Sadhguru, asked if the injustices that one experiences in their life can be ‘blamed on past karma.’ Samantha was in conversation with the spiritual leader in Hyderabad.

She posed a series of questions to him, and seemed to be engaging with his answers. The questions covered topics such as the quest for spirituality being exclusive to the priviliged class, to the idea of individuality. But she was quite interested in knowing Sadhguru’s opinion on a question that had been on her mind lately.

She asked, “Another question that has been on my mind lately is that how much of one’s life is a result of their past karma? Are the injustices and unfairness that one faces in one’s life a result of their past karma, and if so, do you accept these injustices and find solace in the fact that the karma is being cleared, even though it might seem detrimental to our lives in so many ways…?”

Sadhguru replied, “Do you still expect the world to be fair to you?” Samantha said with a laugh, “That’s why I’m asking this question! Can I blame it on my past karma is what I’m asking.” Sadhguru responded, “I want the world to be fair to me is a schoolgirl question,” before offering an explanation about how life is inherently unfair. “By now, you should know the world is not fair. It will not be fair,” he said.

Samantha had a tumultuous 2021, after splitting from husband Naga Chaitanya. She subsequently spoke about being trolled mercilessly online, and often shared motivational messages on social media. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” Samantha said in a statement.

Professionally, she received some of the best reviews of her career with a supporting appearance in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man. She was last seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and before that in a special dance number for Pushpa: The Rise.