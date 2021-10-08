Samantha Ruth Prabhu rubbishes claims that affairs, abortions led to divorce with Naga Chaitanya: ‘Attack on me is relentless’

Samantha on Friday broke her silence on separation from her husband Naga Chaitanya, rubbishing rumours that have sprung up days after their announcement. While appreciating the support she had received in the aftermath of the split, she also slammed those who have been spinning unverified and baseless speculations about the reasons behind her failed marriage.

From infidelity to abortion, the gossip mill has gone into overdrive since Samantha and Naga Chaitanya officially announced their separation.

“Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me,” Samantha said in her latest statement.

Samantha’s personal life has been dominating the gossip columns ever since she dropped her surname Akkineni from her social media handles. However, the speculation intensified last week as the couple announced their separation.

Samantha feels that her life since has been put under undue scrutiny by the media with constant speculations. Earlier, she also questioned society’s double standards in looking at men and women with a different lens.

“If matters are constantly morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men – then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals. – Farida D,” Samantha shared the quote on her Instagram story earlier today.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in The Family Man 2 series. She had portrayed the role of a ruthless assassin and garnered unanimous appreciation from everyone.