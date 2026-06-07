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Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Sai Pallavi was first choice for Maa Inti Bangaaram
In a candid Instagram Q&A, Samantha Ruth Prabhu disclosed that Tralala Moving Pictures had initially approached Sai Pallavi for the lead role in Maa Inti Bangaaram before the script was tweaked for her.
Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not go looking for Maa Inti Bangaaram. By her own account, she was not even the first person the film went looking for.
During a promotional Instagram Q&A on Saturday evening, a fan asked how she ended up in the project. She answered, “I didn’t choose the film, the film chose me. The idea of Tralala was to focus on female-led content, so the initial idea of the film was we wanted to pitch it to Sai Pallavi. But she is obviously busy and I know she didn’t have the time, so the makers tweaked the story for me.” She ended the message by saying that she hopes more female-centric stories are taken by actresses, and one day, Sai Pallavi as well.
Reposting this story, Sai Pallavi replied, “Ma Inti Bangaram was meant to reach you, dear Samantha. Sending you and Nandini Reddy the biggest hugs and best wishes. And yes, soon.”
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What is Tralala Moving Pictures?
Tralala Moving Pictures is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s production banner, co-founded with producer Raj Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru. The banner made its debut with Subham, a Telugu horror comedy directed by Praveen Kandregula that released in May 2025. Maa Inti Bangaaram is Tralala’s second production and its most ambitious one yet.
What is Maa Inti Bangaaram?
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after their Telugu film Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay is written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti, with additional work by Prahas Boppudi. Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale play the male leads, with Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting roles.
The music and background score are composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Om Prakash ISC and editing by Dharmendra Kakarala. Action sequences are handled by Lee Whittaker and Aejaz Gulab. The trailer, released earlier this month, showed Samantha performing action sequences in a saree.
The film was originally planned for a May 14 release before being pushed to June 19 due to post-production and promotional scheduling.
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