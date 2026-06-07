Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals Sai Pallavi was first choice for Maa Inti Bangaaram

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu did not go looking for Maa Inti Bangaaram. By her own account, she was not even the first person the film went looking for.

During a promotional Instagram Q&A on Saturday evening, a fan asked how she ended up in the project. She answered, “I didn’t choose the film, the film chose me. The idea of Tralala was to focus on female-led content, so the initial idea of the film was we wanted to pitch it to Sai Pallavi. But she is obviously busy and I know she didn’t have the time, so the makers tweaked the story for me.” She ended the message by saying that she hopes more female-centric stories are taken by actresses, and one day, Sai Pallavi as well.