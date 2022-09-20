scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s rep dismisses rumours that actor suffering from ‘rare skin condition’, went to the US for treatment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's recent foreign trip has sparked a lot of rumours, with many alleging that she is suffering from a rare skin disorder.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s recent travel to the US has become fodder for gossip columns. The rumours are rife that she has travelled abroad to undergo treatment for some ‘rare skin condition. Her alleged medical condition was said to be the reason for her refraining from public appearances. Her silence on the social media front has added to the rumours and caused many to wonder, what’s happening with Samantha?

It seems the only part which is true about the raging speculations about Samantha’s health is that she has travelled to the US. When we contacted Samantha’s manager Mahendra, he rubbished the rumours. “It’s just gossip,” he said, without explaining the nature of Samantha’s foreign trip.

The rumours also have it that Samantha travelling abroad has also caused the delay in the production of her upcoming film Kushi. However, the industry source noted that the shooting is going on uninterrupted as the filmmakers still have plans to release the movie during the Christmas holiday this year.

Samantha is riding the popularity wave ever since her dance performance in Oo Antava song from the blockbuster Telugu film Pushpa: The Rise became viral countrywide. She also garnered a lot of appreciation for her performance as an LTTE operative in Amazon Prime Video’s popular series The Family Man, season 2.

Samantha was last seen in the Tamil romantic drama Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film also had Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. She is now waiting for the release of Yashoda. The teaser that was released earlier promised a one-of-its-kind, female-centric action movie, with Samantha playing the role of a pregnant woman.

First published on: 20-09-2022 at 03:06:47 pm
