Samantha Ruth Prabhu relishes a plate of samosa after a grueling workout, shares a happy photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often impressed her fans with her workout sessions. On Wednesday, the actor gave a sneak peek of her workout. “Work out to eat,” Samantha wrote as she shared the video of herself lifting weights. Her Instagram stories also featured a picture of the actor being happy after she spotted a plate of samosa in front of her.

The actor has seemingly returned to her regular schedule after holidaying with friends in Goa. Samantha was in Goa with Shilpa Reddy. Earlier this week, she took to Instagram to share a photo of herself enjoying her vacation. She also shared a picture with her friends and captioned it, “A little bit of heaven.” Samantha also gave a glimpse of her adventurous trek in Goa.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her Pushpa The Rise song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. She shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the song. Earlier this month, sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”

She also praised Allu Arjun’s portrayal of Pushpa in the Sukumar directorial.

“This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post!! A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was incredible. I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired ☺,” the post read.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has very interesting projects such as Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda in her kitty. She has also signed an international project. As per reports, Samantha will also feature in Raj and DK’s upcoming web series, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role.