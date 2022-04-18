‘Never. Never ever get a tattoo’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has 3 tattoos with ex Naga Chaitanya connection, advises fan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her secret of staying strong even when other’s try to bring her down is ‘Hakuna Matata (don’t worry)’. The Telugu star on Sunday got candid about her inner strength and her dreams, during an Ask Me Anything session with fans on Instagram.

Samantha parted ways with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya after four years of marriage last year. The actor has braved many rumours and allegations ever since but has displayed grace during the phase.

A fan, during the AMA session asked the ‘Oo Antava’ star for tattoo suggestions. Samantha has three tattoos that have a Naga Chaitanya connection. In her reply to the fan, she recorded a video message and shared in her Instagram stories, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo”.

When another fan further prodded her to give a message to all young women, Samantha added, “Don’t ever doubt yourself. Don’t let anybody make you doubt yourself. Don’t let anyone tell you, you aren’t good enough. Follow your dreams don’t feel guilty.”

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 in Goa according to Hindu and Christian customs. They announced their separation in September 2021.

The couple released a joint statement saying that they had decided to part ways, requesting for privacy during such a phase. Last month, Samantha unfollowed him and shared a cryptic post, “Sometimes, the strength within isn’t a big fiery flame for all to see. Sometimes, it’s just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softly ‘keep going, you got this.”