Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds as report claims she’s spreading rumours of ex Naga Chaitanya dating Shobhita Dhulipala: ‘Grow up’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021. She has now reacted to a news report that she was spreading rumours about her ex-husband dating Shobhita Dhulipala.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 21, 2022 10:35:32 am
Samantha Ruth Prabhu naga chaitanya sobhitaSamantha Ruth Prabhu reacted to rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dating each other. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram)

Rumours of Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya and Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala dating each other have been flooding social media since Monday. Now, a new report claimed that it is Naga’s ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu who is spreading the rumours as she wants to portray him in a bad light. The same report states that her actions have left Naga Chaitanya’s fans and his team upset with her.

Reacting to the report, Samantha has urged people to “move on” as both she and Chaitanya have moved on from their relationship. She wrote on Twitter, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ..Parties involved have clearly moved on .. you should move on too !! Concentrate on your work … on your families .. move on!!”

Also read |Naga Chaitanya on split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: ‘It was the best decision in that situation; if she’s happy, I am happy’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in October 2021. The duo took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. A part of it read, “After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

Later, Samantha shared how she expects nothing from the year 2022 as 2021 brought her a lot of agony on the personal front.

Also read |Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams society’s different standards for men and women days after split with Naga Chaitanya: ‘No morals’

On being asked about her plans for 2022, she told Film Companion, “With everything that has happened in my personal life in 2021, I really have no expectations. All my carefully-laid plans have crumbled, so I have no expectations. I’m open to whatever the future has in store for me, I’ll give it my very best.”

