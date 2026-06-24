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Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, says she’ll take a ‘small maternity break’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has confirmed her pregnancy and shared that she will be taking a maternity break now.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed on Wednesday that she is pregnant. Speaking to the media during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actor said she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her current commitments.
“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.
The confirmation comes after days of online speculation that began with clips from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram, in which fans noticed what looked like a visible baby bump. The buzz had already drawn some support from those around her.
‘Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time’
Sources close to the movie’s team confirmed to SCREEN that the pregnancy news had arrived at a fitting time alongside the film’s success, and that she was due in December 2026, while still stopping short of a personal confirmation from the actress herself. “Samantha is in her first trimester, and the couple is very happy about it, especially Samantha, who always wanted to become a mother,” they said.
Later, the director of Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy also spoke about the actor’s pregnancy and shared with Cinema Express, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”
The speculation about her pregnancy started when she arrived for the success meet of the film with what appeared to be a baby bump. Nandini noted that this was a “conscious choice.”
About Samantha and Raj Nidimoru
Samantha married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025 in a private ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The two first acquainted with each other while working together on The Family Man 2, in which Samantha played the widely praised role of Raji. Their professional partnership continued with Citadel: Honey Bunny in 2024.
Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021, while Nidimoru was earlier married to Shhyamali De.
Maa Inti Bangaaram’s success at the box office
The pregnancy comes during one of the most successful professional stretches for Samantha in recent years. Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy and produced under Samantha’s own banner Tralala Moving Pictures along with Nidimoru and Himank Reddy Duvvuru, has crossed Rs 50 crore worldwide since its release on June 19, with collections growing through its opening weekend on strong word of mouth.
The film also marks her third collaboration with Nandini Reddy, after Jabardasth in 2013 and Oh! Baby in 2019, and is widely seen as her comeback as a leading actress following her diagnosis with myositis, an autoimmune condition affecting muscle strength, which she had spoken about publicly in recent years.
With her own confirmation now on record, Samantha’s comment about returning with another film for her fans after the break suggests she does not intend to step away from work for long as she prepares for a welcome change in her life.
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