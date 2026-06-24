Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, says she’ll take a ‘small maternity break’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirmed on Wednesday that she is pregnant. Speaking to the media during the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram, the actor said she will be taking a maternity break after wrapping up her current commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha said.

The confirmation comes after days of online speculation that began with clips from the success celebrations of Maa Inti Bangaaram, in which fans noticed what looked like a visible baby bump. The buzz had already drawn some support from those around her.