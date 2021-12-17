Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds as fans dance to Pushpa’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in theatres: ‘Missed the mass’

Pushpa The Rise is out in theatres and while it is a huge treat for fans of Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, it is the fans of Samantha Ruth Prabhu who are showering her with love for her appearance in the song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.”

The makers of the film did not release the music video of Samantha’s track online before the film’s release but a lyrical video was released with a few stills from the song. The lyrical video was enough to get fans curious about her appearance. In just seven days since its release, the lyrical video has over 38 million views. Another promo video of 19 seconds was also released.

As Pushpa released on Friday, Twitterati started showering praise on Samantha with video clips of the song. One fan wrote, “@Samanthaprabhu2 fans went crazy #Pushpa.”

Another fan shared a video showing the frenzy inside the cinema hall.

Film journalist Rajasekhar shared on Twitter, “#Pushpa – The craze for @Samanthaprabhu2‘s #OoSolriyaOoOoSolriya #OoAntavaooAntava is incredible here. Audiences asked for once more in Chennai. Fantastic first half.”

Another fan mentioned, “I have never seen such an celebration for an actress’ song before

@Samanthaprabhu2.” “Mass Madness #OoAntavaooAntava #Pushpa @Samanthaprabhu2 has set the screens on fire Star-struck those dance moves with @alluarjun those expressions, watching her on big screen itself after almost 18 months itself is a full meals for fans #HappyTears,” read another reaction.

Samantha, sharing some of the fan videos, wrote on Twitter, “Missed the mass 🤗💕 #ooAntavaOoooAntavaa.”

Pushpa The Rise released nationwide in theatres on Friday.