Samantha Ruth Prabhu promises to ‘keep fighting’ as she concludes her Rishikesh trip: ‘A complex confusion…’

After announcing her separation with Naga Chaitanya, South star Samantha Ruth Prabhu decided to go on a holy pilgrimage to Uttarakhand. The actor, who landed in Rishikesh earlier this week, shared a series of photos from her scenic locations on Instagram. On Saturday, Samantha wrote that her spiritual trip came to an end and it was her dream to visit “this paradise on Earth.”

Sharing a photo with her “soul sister” Shilpa Reddy, Samantha wrote, “End of an amazing trip. #CharDhamYatra #yamanotri #gangotri #kedarnath #badrinath I have always been fascinated by the Himalayas… ever since I read the Mahabharata it has been a dream to visit this paradise on Earth, a place of great mystery… the abode of Gods.”

She added, “It has been everything I hoped it would. Serene and majestic… a complex confusion between myth and reality. Absolutely breathtaking!! The Himalayas will have a special place in my heart. And all the more special because I got to experience it with you @shilpareddy.official #soulsister.” (sic).”

On her Instagram stories, Samantha had shared videos of puppies and the flowing Ganga. She had also posted a quote that read, “Be thankful for who you are now, keep fighting for what you want to be tomorrow.”

She also shared a group photo from the trip.

In her latest post, Samantha shared a photo of herself and used the hashtag #Yamuntori.

Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. Taking to social media, Samantha and Chaitanya posted identical statements sharing they were “parting ways as husband and wife.” Samantha’s note read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”