Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu practices boxing at 8 degrees in Nainital, see video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram story and dropped a new video of her boxing session in Nainital.

Samantha Ruth Prabu shared a new video from Nainital.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu practices boxing at 8 degrees in Nainital, see video
Eight degrees Celsius in Nainital didn’t stop Samantha Ruth Prabhu from working out. Even when battling with an autoimmune condition called myositis, she never misses a chance to share inspirational fitness videos with her fans.

On Monday, the “Oo Antava” star took to her Instagram story to give a glimpse of her boxing session. In the video, she can be seen practising some boxing moves in the cold weather with action director Yannick Ben. The actor was seen wearing peach-coloured athleisure. Sharing the video, she wrote, “MY FAVOURITE MAN @YANNICKBEN. LETS GO!!” Samantha also dropped a picture of Baba Neem Karoli Mandir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her film Shaakuntalam. The film is scheduled to release on April 14. It was set to release on February 17 but due to unknown reasons, the film was postponed once again.

Announcing the film’s release in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages, director Gunasekhar, who is also the co-producer of the film, wrote on Twitter, “The Love that was forgotten… An unforgettable tale of Love that remains. Mark your calendars – #Shaakuntalam releasing in theatres worldwide on April 14.”

Shaakuntalam, based on Kalidasa’s work, is the story of Shakuntala and her courtship with King Dushyant, and the curse of rishi Durvasa which made Dushyant forget his love for the ‘apsara’-like Shakuntala. Apart from this, she will be next seen in the romantic film Khusi opposite Vijay Deverakonda and in the action thriller web series Citadel alongside Varun Dhawan.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 20:46 IST
