Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts a letter to herself as her perfume brand posts Rs 120 cr revenue

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared what reads like a letter to her younger self on Instagram, pairing a childhood photograph with screenshots of a report about her perfume brand Secret Alchemist crossing Rs 120 crore in revenue.

The post, captioned “With a little help from the universe,” is not addressed to her fans. It is addressed to herself. The note reads: “It took you so many years to trust in yourself. To believe that you deserved it. You always knew that you would work hard, you would never stop giving up and you would do everything it took to be more than the average person that life set you up to be. But it took half a lifetime to understand what the meaning of knowing your worth meant, the confidence to bet on yourself, your intuition and your knowledge.”

She continued: “But half a lifetime is still not too bad, baby girl. You should be proud of yourself that you broke the code. Erased the boundary line that caged you in. You’re free. Free to explore the limitless. You are where you are meant to be and the greatest chapter of your life is yet to begin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The note does not name a film, a brand, a relationship or a specific moment. For anyone who has followed Samantha’s life over the past five years, the subtext is unmistakable.

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She went through one of the most public and brutal divorces in Indian cinema when she and Naga Chaitanya separated in October 2021. She was then diagnosed with myositis, an autoimmune condition that weakens muscles, which forced her to take a break from work and raised questions about whether her career could continue at the same level.

The years that followed were a slow, deliberate rebuild. Samantha returned to work and produced Subham, her first film as a producer. Her latest production, Maa Inti Bangaaram, crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. And now Secret Alchemist, the fragrance brand she co-founded with Ankita Thadani and Akash Valia, has crossed Rs 120 crore in revenue, recording an eightfold growth in eight months.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was ‘addicted to fame’ till Myositis saved her from her ego

The business portfolio beyond Secret Alchemist

Secret Alchemist is the most commercially advanced of Samantha’s business ventures, but it is not the only one. She has built a portfolio of four brands across different consumer categories, each at a different stage of growth.

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Saaki, a contemporary fashion and lifestyle brand aimed at women, was the first. Samantha launched it in 2020, at a time when her personal life was still stable and her acting career was the primary public identity. The brand operates in the fashion and accessories space.

Originally founded in 2023 as Mile Active by Harshita Motaparthi, a direct-to-consumer activewear brand designed specifically for Indian body types and climates, it rebranded as Mile Collective in early 2026 when Samantha joined as co-founder alongside Motaparthi and Pravishta Nadella.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025. Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.

The brand’s debut collection, OnTheGo, launched in January 2026. Its early numbers are modest, with annual revenue under Rs 10 crore as of March 2025, but the brand’s fundamentals are strong: a 51% repeat purchase rate over 12 months and a merchandise return rate of just 3%, a figure dramatically lower than the activewear industry average.

Gataca, a longevity and performance-focused nutraceutical company, is the most niche of her ventures. Samantha joined as co-founder in May 2025. The brand focuses on supplements designed for health optimisation and peak performance, a category that aligns directly with her own public journey through myositis treatment and recovery. Detailed revenue figures for Gataca have not been publicly reported.

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Speaking at the brand’s Signature Collection launch in Mumbai on Wednesday, Samantha said: “Crossing Rs 120 crore in eight months tells us Indian consumers are ready for clean fragrance at scale.” She added that she was excited for more people to experience the brand’s newest expression.