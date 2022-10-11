Samantha Ruth Prabhu posts a cryptic message as she returns to social media: ‘In case you needed to hear this…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been keeping away from social media for some time now, recently posted a photo of herself with a cryptic message. She shared a picture which was focused on her t-shirt that read, “You’ll never walk alone.” In the caption, the actor mentioned, “In case you needed to hear this as well ..YOU’LL NEVER WALK ALONE♥️.”

As the actor shared the post on social media, stylist Neerajaa Kona commented, “Never ❤️🤗”. Many fans of Samantha also expressed their happiness on seeing their favourite star back on social media. “Sam!!! Finally you’re back 😍 We missed you all these days… We love you sooooo much🤗,” a fan commented on the post. Another wrote, “Atlast😍 Sam is back❤️”

Earlier, Samantha made another cryptic post which read, “Down not out !!” The posts by Samantha come weeks after rumours about her suffering from a ‘rare skin condition did the round on social media. Her alleged medical condition was said to be the reason for her travel to the US and her refraining from public appearances. Her silence on social media added to the rumours.

However, Samantha’s manager Mahendra, rubbished the rumours. “It’s just gossip,” he told indianexpress.com, without explaining the nature of Samantha’s foreign trip. Later, fans speculated that the actor is in the US to train for her upcoming web series Citadel. It was said that the actor is undergoing intense physical training to lead the Indian version of the Russo Brothers series.

On the work front, the actor is awaiting for the release of Shaakuntalam. Written and directed by Gunasekhar of Rudhramadevi, Shakuntalam will arrive in cinemas on November 4.