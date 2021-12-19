Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens Allu Arjun appreciation post after Pushpa: ‘It is impossible to look away’

Two days after Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise released at the box office and managed to become a major box office draw despite mixed reviews, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned an appreciation post for the film’s lead star. Samantha also did a special dance number in the film, titled “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”.

“This is an @alluarjunonline appreciation post !!” Samantha wrote, adding, “A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥🔥 I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG …. 🙏🙏🙏Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired ☺️.”

Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, Pushpa: The Rise is the first part of a two-part series.

The makers of Pushpa did not release the music video of “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” ahead of release and the song is now receiving amazing response from audiences in theatres.

Responding to fan videos from inside theatres, Samantha wrote, “Missed the mass 🤗💕 #ooAntavaOoooAntavaa.” Pushpa’s director Sukumar had revealed at a press meet that Samantha had initially rejected the song. “She initially told me that she might not be the right choice for it. I explained to her how the song would be a hit. Such numbers had brought fame to many top female stars. Take the case of Pooja Hegde, she played “Jigelu Rani” in Rangasthalam and the song went on to become a massive chartbuster. I am sure that the song in Pushpa is being received well by the masses. Samantha did the song believing in the trust that she has in me,” he added.

Pushpa The Rise released nationwide in theatres on Friday.