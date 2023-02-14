Samantha Ruth Prabhu climbs 600 steps at Palani Murugan temple as she recovers from Myositis, see pictures

Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu went to Tamil Nadu’s Palani Murugan temple to seek blessings, as she undergoes treatment for Myositis, and prepares for the release of her much-awaited film Shaakuntalam. The actor’s fans shared videos and pictures of her offering prayers.

Samantha was dressed in a simple salwar kameez as she climbed 600 steps of the temple, lighting camphor on every step. The actor was accompanied by her Jaanu director C Prem Kumar. Samantha, who is currently undergoing treatment for an autoimmune condition called Myositis, kept her mask on during her temple visit.

Check out Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s temple picture –

The actor revealed her diagnosis in 2022. She recently said that she has to take Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy (IVIg) sessions every month as a part of her treatment. She uploaded a picture on her Instagram stories, with directors Nandini Reddy and Rahul Ravindran, and wrote, “Monthly IVIG party. New normal.” According to WebMD, IVIg is “a therapy which can help people with weakened immune systems or other diseases fight off infections.”

Samantha recently started shooting for filmmakers Raj and DK’s Citadel. The actor’s participation in the Indian leg of Russo Brothers’ global franchise was recently announced officially by host platform Amazon Prime Video. Calling it a ‘homecoming’ after working with the director-duo in The Family Man, Samantha had said in a statement, “When Prime Video and Raj and DK approached me with this project, I decided to take it up in a heartbeat! After working with this team on The Family Man, it is homecoming for me. The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to be working with Varun for the first time, on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him.”

The actor is also awaiting the release of her Telugu-language mythological film Shaakuntalam, which has now been postponed twice. The film, which was earlier expected to release on February 17, has now been pushed to April 14. The film also stars actors Dev Mohan and Prakash Raj.