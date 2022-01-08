Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song video out after Pushpa The Rise OTT release, watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Telugu blockbuster Pushpa The Rise is finally out and it is sure to make you groove to its beats. The makers of the film released the full video of Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava on Friday and it is definitely a treat for Samantha’s fans.

Watch Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava full video here:

In the song video, Samantha and Allu Arjun are seen grooving to the hit song composed by Devi Sri Prasad, sung by Indravathi Chauhan. The lyrics of the song are written by Chandrabose.

On Thursday, the makers of Pushpa: The Rising released the behind-the-scenes video of the song. The video showed Samantha putting in a lot of hard work at her gym, practicing steps to the beats of the hit track.

Also read | Pushpa The Rise box office collection: Allu Arjun movie earns more before its debut on Amazon Prime Video

In the video, Samantha said that the rehearsals tested her strength and endurance. That video is proof that hard work always pays off. Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava was a hit ever since the makers released a teaser of the track. Samantha’s performance in the song emerged as one of the highlights of the movie, which struck gold at the box office.

Pushpa marked Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2.

Pushpa The Rise is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.