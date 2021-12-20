Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Pushpa song Oo Antava: ‘Being sexy is next level hard work’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her dance track titled “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from Allu Arjun’s latest release Pushpa The Rise. The actor on Monday took to Instagram to thank her fans for their love and shared how she has worked hard to excel at everything she has picked up but “being sexy is next level hard work”.

Sharing a still from the song, Samantha wrote, “I played good , I played bad, I was funny , I was serious, I was a chat show host too.. I work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”

As soon as she shared the post, many of her friends like Kresha Bajaj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Malavika Mohanan among others dropped compliments in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post comes a day after she heaped praise on Allu Arjun for his portrayal of Pushpa in the Sukumar directorial. On Tuesday, Samantha wrote an appreciation post in which she mentioned that Allu Arjun’s performance “keeps you hooked.”

“I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired,” her post read.

“Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” marked Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first special dance track. She shared screen space with Allu Arjun in the song. The two have earlier shared screen space in Son of Satyamurthy.

Pushpa The Rise released on December 17. The film is minting moolah at the box office. It has managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in its first weekend. The film released in Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.