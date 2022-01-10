Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she overcame a tough phase of her life: ‘Many people helped me to be strong’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about the importance of mental health and how she is battling the issues. Samantha, who separated from Naga Chaitanya in September last year after four years of marriage, talked about how she relied on friends and counselors, to help her get through the difficult phase.

At a launch event for the Psychiatry At Your Doorstep initiative of Roshini Trust and Datla Foundation, she said, “There should be no inhibitions about seeking help when you are mentally disturbed. In my case, I was able to overcome my mental health issues only with the help of my counsellors and friends.”

Samantha also emphasised that seeking help from psychiatrists should be normalised, and mentioned the importance of a support system. “If I am successful for the next part of my life, it is not because I was strong. But it is because many people around me helped me to be strong. A lot of people are spending a lot of time and effort to help. It’s time for all of us to do our bit as well,” she added.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation last year. In a joint statement they said, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read. Since then, Samantha has been posting motivational quotes on her Instagram stories, regarding resilience and strength.

On the work front, Samantha received accolades for her portrayal of the antagonist Rajni in The Family Man Season 2. Her upcoming mythological epic Shaakunthalam has entered the post-production phase.