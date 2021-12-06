Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s new film Yashoda begins shooting

Samantha’s new movie has been titled Yashoda. The shooting of the project commenced on Monday with a puja ceremony. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, who has produced films such as Aditya 369 and Sammohanam, is making Yashoda under his Sridevi Movies banner.

Touted to be a new-age thriller, the film will be directed by director duo Hari and Harish. Samantha plays an author-backed role in Yashoda. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Speaking at the shoot commencement event, Sivalenka Krishna Prasad said, “We all know that Samantha attained pan-India attention with The Family Man 2. In accordance with her current image, we have conceived a thriller that caters to a wide section of the audience.”

The filming part of Yashoda is expected to be completed by March 2022. More details about the cast, crew and the film’s release date will be announced soon by the makers. Mani Sharma and M Sukumar are on board to handle the music and cinematography, respectively.

On the work front, Samantha has Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty. She also has an international project, Arrangements of Love, which will be helmed by Philip John of Downton Abbey fame.