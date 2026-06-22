Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nandini Reddy’s first film was legally banned after release

With Maa Inti Bangaaram doing strong business at the box office, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Nandini Reddy are once again being talked about as a pair worth watching. It is, in fact, their third film together, after Oh! Baby in 2019 became one of the most loved Telugu hits of recent years. What gets mentioned far less often is how their partnership actually began, with a film, Jabardasth, that turned into one of Telugu cinema’s stranger cautionary tales, one that released in theatres and then was legally barred from ever reaching audiences again in any other format.

Announced in 2011 as Nandini Reddy’s second feature, coming right after her acclaimed directorial debut Ala Modalaindi, a low budget romantic comedy starring Nani and Nithya Menen. Riding that goodwill, Nandini moved on to Jabardasth under producer Bellamkonda Suresh, casting Siddharth, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen in the lead roles. The story followed two friends, played by Siddharth and Samantha, who start a wedding planning business together, only for the partnership to get complicated once one of them develops feelings the other does not initially return. Reddy co-wrote the screenplay with Kona Venkat, with music by S Thaman, and the project went through a roughly four month delay in pre-production due to scheduling issues with its lead actors before finally going on floors.