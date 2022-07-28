scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 28, 2022

‘Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya were a perfect couple, never heard them fight…’: actor Murali Mohan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in October 2017. They announced their separation four years later.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: July 28, 2022 6:22:58 pm
naga chaitanya samantha akkineniSamantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation in 2021. (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/Instagram)

Senior actor and producer Murali Mohan has opened up on Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s relationship, describing them as a perfect couple. Mohan is the neighbour of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and ended speculation that she received the house from Chaitanya as part of alimony. He clarified that Samantha has bought the house she earlier shared with Chaitanya.

Murali Mohan revealed that he had built a multi-floor residential complex to live with his brother and son. However, when Chaitanya saw the property, he fell in love with it and convinced Murali to sell one of the houses to him.

Also Read |Vikrant Rona movie review: Kiccha Sudeep’s pan-India film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

“Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were a perfect couple. We never heard them fight. They used to spend hours together at the gym working out. We never faced issues like them bringing their friends home, blasting loud music and partying. They were very quiet. Unfortunately, I never dreamed of them separating. I was shocked when I got to know about that,” Murali said during an interview with TFPC.

“Samantha and Chaitanya sold their house and bought an independent house. They still lived in their old house as remodeling work was underway at their new property. When they parted ways, Samantha came back to me and offered to buy back the house. She said she didn’t feel comfortable and safe elsewhere. Samantha offered a higher price and bought the property back. She now lives with just her mother,” he added.

Samantha and Chaitanya got married to each other in October 2017. In October 2021, the couple announced the separation. During her debut appearance on popular talk show Koffee With Karan, Samantha suggested that her marriage with Chaitanya ended on a painful note and that she and her ex-husband were not on good terms now.

