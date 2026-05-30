Rumours of cheating on ex-wife Samantha push Naga Chaitanya to court: ‘This is trolling’

An interim order has been passed to protect the personality rights of actor Naga Chaitanya after he approached the Delhi High Court over the alleged misuse of his name, image, likeness, and identity across digital platforms, including claims of him cheating on his ex-wife Samantha, AI-generated and pornographic content, as per ANI. The actor filed a suit seeking protection against unauthorised content circulating online.

During the hearing, his counsel, advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, specifically highlighted content that falsely portrayed Naga Chaitanya alongside his former wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and suggested that he had “cheated” on her and “destroyed” her career. “This is trolling, this is not fair criticism,” Gaggar told the court.

He also raised concerns over pornographic material and AI-generated videos that allegedly depict the actor in an objectionable way.

Arguing the case, Gaggar submitted that Naga Chaitanya is a leading figure in the Telugu film industry, with a successful acting career spanning over a decade and several accolades to his credit. He said the actor enjoys significant goodwill and commercial recognition both in India and among the global Telugu-speaking community. According to the plea, the unauthorised content has caused serious harm to the actor’s reputation, dignity, privacy, and public image.

Hearing the arguments, Justice Singh observed that while public figures are naturally subject to greater scrutiny than ordinary citizens, “it has its limitations.”

At the conclusion of the hearing, the court issued summons in the matter and indicated that it would pass an interim order protecting the actor’s personality rights pending further proceedings. The next hearing has been scheduled for September 30.

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When Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation in October 2021, ending what many fans considered one of Tollywood’s most loved relationships. The couple, who married in 2017 in grand Hindu and Christian ceremonies in Goa, had often been celebrated for their fairytale romance.

Following their split, several theories emerged on social media. While some of Samantha’s fans speculated that Naga Chaitanya had been unfaithful, some of his supporters alleged that Samantha had demanded a substantial alimony settlement. Neither actor publicly commented on such claims.

In December 2024, Naga Chaitanya married actress Sobhita Dhulipala. Samantha, meanwhile, married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025.

‘Don’t treat me like a criminal’: Naga Chaitanya

Speaking previously on the Raw Talks with VK podcast, Naga Chaitanya addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his divorce. “We both wanted to choose unique paths in life. It happened for our own reasons, and we live with respect for each other. I don’t understand why I need any further explanation. We are both moving forward and living our lives. I have found love again, and I am happy. Samantha has also moved on in her life, and we respect each other. This happened in my personal life, don’t treat me like a criminal,” he said.

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He added: “I was born into a broken family, so I know the consequences of ending a relationship. It was for the good of both parties. So there is no need to be depressed. Everything happens for a reason. You will move forward in your life and find the right path. The same thing happened to me.”