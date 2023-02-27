After Samantha, Naga Chaitanya also reminisces good ol’ days of Ye Maaya Chesave

Thirteen years ago, Gautham Menon made a drastic change to the way love stories were told in Tamil and Telugu cinema with the release of his film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, which was simultaneously released as Ye Maaya Chesave in Telugu. While Trisha played the role of the female lead Jesse in Tamil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her debut playing the same role in Telugu. However, for Samantha, the film was more than just a debut. It was also personal as she fell in love with the film’s lead actor Naga Chaitanya and got married to him in 2017 after dating for about seven years. Eventually, the two divorced for reasons unknown in 2021, but that hasn’t stopped the two from reminiscing about Ye Maaya Chesave and looking back at the film with love.

Samantha shared a series of Insta stories about the film and also wrote about the beginning of her career. On Sunday, she wrote on Insta post, “The older I get… the farther I go… I just feel deeply thankful for all the love and affection… and for each new day and all the good things it brings. So many things that used to affect me… don’t anymore. Just a wave of love and gratitude every day. Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Now, Naga Chaitanya has also paid tribute to the film by sharing a still from the film and a poster featuring him and Sam together.

The two stars had a bad divorce, and Samantha, in an episode of Koffee With Karan, said that it is not a good idea to put her and Naga Chaitanya in the same room. When Karan asked her, “Do you guys have hard feelings?” Sam said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes. It’s not an amicable situation right now. It might be in the future.”

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in Shaakuntalam, which will be released on April 14. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped up his film with Venkat Prabhu, titled Custody.