Samantha and Naga Chaitanya ‘part ways as husband and wife’: ‘Our friendship will always hold a special bond between us’

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha on Saturday afternoon took to social media to announce that they will be parting ways as husband and wife. The news comes after many rumours hinting that things were rough between the two.

Chaitanya made the announcement with a note in which he requested his fans to support the couple during the difficult time and respect their privacy. “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

Samantha also shared the statement on her Instagram profile.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha’s divorce rumours started when the latter dropped her surname ‘Akkineni’ from all the social media handles. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya remained tight lipped about it for the longest time. Recently, there were rumours that Samantha will be shifting her base to Mumbai. During an AMA session on Instagram, Sam replied to a fan who asked ‘Are you really shifting to Mumbai?’ “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very (happily),” the actor replied. Earlier this month, a clip of Samantha went viral in which she shut a reporter who asked about her divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya.

Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, in a recent interview opened up about if the gossip about his personal life was hurtful to him. He told Film Companion, “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news.”

He added, “It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

Samantha and Chaitanya got married in 2017.