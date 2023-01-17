scorecardresearch
Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows her muscles in new photo, says she is not so delicate days after being called ‘weak’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post comes a week after a website posted photos from the Shakuntalam trailer launch, saying that she had 'lost' all her charm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back in new post (Photo: Instagram/ Samantha Ruth Prabhu)
Samantha Ruth Prabhu isn’t afraid to hit back at those who try to undermine her strength. Days after a website termed her as ‘weak’, Samantha on Tuesday shared a photo of herself after she worked out at the gym. In the photo, the actor, dressed in a pink and brown top, showed off her muscles and smiled at the mirror in front of her.

Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh smiled and took her photo. Samantha wrote, “Not so delicate (smiling face with horns emoji) @junais.shaikh88.” She also added the hashtag–if I can you can.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s post comes a week after a website posted photos from the Shakuntalam trailer launch, saying that the actor had ‘lost’ all her charm. The post read, “Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again.” The actor responded, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did .. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.” Varun Dhawan had also hit back at the portal and written, “You don’t feel bad about anything you just care about clickbait feel bad for you son. Also glow is available in Instagram filters. Just meet Sam trust me she was glowing.”

Samantha had earlier revealed her struggles with myositis, and assured fans that she wasn’t at a life-threatening stage of the disease. The actor said that she was under the hope that the illness would go into remission soon. Samantha had dubbed for her previous film Yashoda when she was under treatment for myositis. At the trailer launch of Shakuntalam, Samantha said, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam.”

