Samantha was suffering from morning sickness on Maa Inti Bangaaram set; Raj confirms sequel

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the Thassadiya song from Maa Inti Bangaaram, the shoot during which director Nandini Reddy first learnt of her pregnancy

After the success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru confirmed at the success meet of the film on Friday that a sequel is already in the works, set to bring back the same team in two years.

“Maa Inti Bangaaram Part 2 is coming in two years with the same team. Double the fun. Double the excitement,” he said, giving fans their first concrete update on a follow-up to the film, which has been a strong commercial success for lead actor and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha Ruth prabhu’s morning sickness

Speaking to iDream Media’s YouTube channel, director B.V. Nandini Reddy was asked how she reacted to learning that Samantha, a close friend as well as her lead actress, was pregnant. Reddy revealed that she found out almost by accident, during the shoot of “Thassadiya,” the film’s high-energy wedding dance number that later became one of its most popular songs. “I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting the Thassadiya song. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever,” Reddy said.