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Samantha was suffering from morning sickness on Maa Inti Bangaaram set; Raj confirms sequel
A sequel to Samantha Ruth prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram is already in the works, and will be made after two years.
After the success of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru confirmed at the success meet of the film on Friday that a sequel is already in the works, set to bring back the same team in two years.
“Maa Inti Bangaaram Part 2 is coming in two years with the same team. Double the fun. Double the excitement,” he said, giving fans their first concrete update on a follow-up to the film, which has been a strong commercial success for lead actor and producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Samantha Ruth prabhu’s morning sickness
Speaking to iDream Media’s YouTube channel, director B.V. Nandini Reddy was asked how she reacted to learning that Samantha, a close friend as well as her lead actress, was pregnant. Reddy revealed that she found out almost by accident, during the shoot of “Thassadiya,” the film’s high-energy wedding dance number that later became one of its most popular songs. “I was very happy. I actually found out when we were shooting the Thassadiya song. It was almost towards the end of the shoot. They first told me that she wasn’t feeling well in the morning. We thought she must have a fever,” Reddy said.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, says she’ll take a ‘small maternity break’
According to Reddy, what initially looked like a minor illness on set turned out to be something else entirely. “The next day, I asked her if her fever had come down. At first, she didn’t say anything. A minute later, she said, actually, I’m carrying and suffering from morning sickness. It was during the early part of pregnancy. From there, we took care during the rest of the shoot. Luckily, the action portions were already shot,” Reddy said.
Composed by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Rehman and sung by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva, “Thassadiya” released as the film’s first single in April this year and quickly built buzz around the film ahead of its theatrical release.
Samantha confirmed her pregnancy with husband Raj Nidimoru publicly at a success event in Hyderabad, ending days of speculation that had built up after fans spotted what looked like a baby bump in clips from earlier celebrations around the film.
The couple, who got acquainted while working together on The Family Man Season 2 and later Citadel: Honey Bunny, married in a private ceremony on December 1, 2025, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Maa Inti Bangaaram itself was produced under their joint banner, Tralala Moving Pictures, and has gone on to become one of the more successful female-led Telugu releases of the year
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