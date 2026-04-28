Beyond ANR’s farewell: Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dual role remains the emotional soul of Manam

On paper, Manam was not Samantha Ruth Prabhu‘s film. It belonged to the Akkinenis: ANR in his final screen appearance, Nagarjuna producing and Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. The film was always going to be viewed through the lens of legacy and loss. But Samantha, cast in a dual role as Krishna Veni and Priya, did something that dual roles rarely allow for. She made both women feel like separate people rather than two faces of the same performance.

The weight around Manam

To understand what Samantha Ruth Prabhu was working within, you have to understand what Manam was carrying before a single ticket was sold. Akkineni Nageswara Rao passed away on January 22, 2014 while the film was still in production. Manam became his last screen appearance, and Nagarjuna promoted it as a tribute and a befitting farewell for his father. The trailer ended with the words “ANR Lives On.” By the time it hit theatres, audiences were watching a movie that felt like a send-off.

Written and directed by Vikram Kumar and produced by the Akkineni family under the Annapurna Studios banner, the film spans various time periods across hundred years up to 2013, and deals with the themes of rebirth and eternal love. It was the first Telugu film to feature three generations of actors from the same family: Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. Akhil Akkineni appeared in a cameo in the climax, Amala Akkineni had a brief appearance, and Amitabh Bachchan came on board for a small role. The weight of legacy in every frame was immense. Into all of that stepped Samantha.

Two characters, one film, no room for mistakes

Samantha Ruth Prabhu played a dual role: Krishna Veni, a mature mother from the past whose marriage has broken down due to misunderstandings, and Priya, a bubbly young woman in the present who is her reincarnation. The story moves between these two timelines, with Nagarjuna’s character, a man who grows up as the orphaned son of the past-life couple, trying to reunite their reincarnated versions without letting them remember the pain of what came before.

Samantha therefore had to carry both the quiet sadness of a marriage falling apart in one timeline and the lightness of a new romance being slowly coaxed back to life in another. The two registers could not bleed into each other, they had to stay distinct.

Even though the script gave her and Naga Chaitanya’s present-day storyline limited room to build warmth naturally, Samantha still found ways to make Priya vivid regardless. She brought genuine energy to her scenes with Nagarjuna’s character, and when Priya believes her reincarnated husband has betrayed her again, the hurt reads clearly on screen.

What Manam did for Telugu cinema

Manam won several awards, and was screened at the 45th International Film Festival of India in the Homage to ANR section. It was also submitted by the Telugu Film Producers Council as one of two Telugu films for consideration at the 87th Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Story continues below this ad

Beyond the numbers, Manam proved something that Telugu cinema needed demonstrated at the time. A film without an action-heavy hero arc, without the usual commercial scaffolding, could hold an audience entirely on the strength of its emotional architecture.

Also Read: Michael Jackson’s estate went from $450M debt at the time of his death to a $3.5 billion empire

Vikram Kumar did not turn the reincarnation premise into spectacle. He used it to ask a question: what do we owe the people we have loved and lost, and can love outlast the mistakes that ended it? That question gave the film a texture most commercial entertainers of that period did not try for.

Why Manam reads differently in hindsight

In 2014, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was already well established. She had appeared in some of the biggest Telugu and Tamil films of that period. But Manam asked something different. It asked her to be a supporting presence inside a film that was explicitly about three men from the same family, carrying a dual role that required tonal range rather than screen dominance.

Story continues below this ad

Without a Priya who felt real and worth rooting for, the entire present-day storyline loses its pull. Without a Krishna Veni who registers the specific sadness of a marriage that ended before it should have, the past-life tragedy has no weight. Samantha gave the film its emotional continuity across both timelines, and she did it without making a fuss.

Eleven years since its release, Manam is still considered a timeless story of love, legacy, and rebirth in Telugu cinema. That it holds up is partly because of the writing, partly because the performances were committed across the board, and partly because someone trusted Samantha with a dual role at the centre of its emotional spine and she made it count.