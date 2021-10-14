Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes first public appearance after separation from Naga Chaitanya

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her first public appearance on Wednesday after parting ways with Naga Chaitanya. The two announced their separation on October 2 through social media posts.

Samantha was spotted with her dogs at a veterinary clinic. Dressed in a casual white shirt and jeans, Samantha was seen waiting at the clinic. Samantha is quite close to her dogs and often posts photos of her pets on her Instagram account.

Check out some photos Samantha posted with her pet dogs on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was recently seen playing the main antagonist in Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 2, announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya with a note which read, “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support.”

Samantha will soon make a television appearance on Jr NTR’s Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. This will be her first screen appearance after her separation. She also has films like Shaakuntalam and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal in her kitty.r kitty.