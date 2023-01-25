scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks divine in Shaakuntalam song Rushivanamlona, watch video

Rushivanamlona, the second song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, is about the courtship of King Dhushyantha and Shaakuntala.

SamanthaSamantha Ruth Prabhu in the song Rushivanamlona from Shaakuntala.
“Rushivanamlona”, the second song from Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ambitious film Shaakuntalam, is here. Remember “Mallika Mallika“, the first single of the film, which was all about the yearning for love by Shaakuntala? Now, in “Rushivanamlona”, the lass has met Dhushyantha, and it is all about their first meet that is as magical as it should be.

The lyrics of the song, written by Shreemani, tell us how the two epic characters meet and the love at first sight turns out. Dhushyantha can’t wait to take his Shaakuntala back with him. Singer Sid Sriram compliments the mood of the song, composed by Mani Sharma.

While the male vocals of the Telugu version is sung by Sriram, the Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi version is sung by Naresh Iyer. For the Malayalam version, the composer has gone with Crishna. However, Chinmayi has lend her voice for all the versions of the song.

Listen to “Rushivanamlona”:

Shaakuntalam, directed by Gunasekar of Rudhramadevi fame, is based on the epic play written by Kalidasa. The story is about the love story of King Dhushyantha and Shaakuntala. Due to the curse of Rishi Durvasa, the king forgets all about his beloved, which makes up for a moving tale of love.

ALSO READ |Samanatha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam to now release in 3D

Other than Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the film stars Dev Mohan, Allu Arha, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Dr.M Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhubala, Gautami, and Aditi Balan. It is produced by Dil Raju, who is basking in the success of Vijay’s Varisu.

Shaakuntalam will be released on February 27.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 19:31 IST
