Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she listens to her husband Raj ’99 percent of the time’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to director Raj Nidimoru in 2025, and started a new phase of her life. The wedding was an intimate affair and since then, the two have often shwered their love for each other on social media. In a new interview, Samantha opened up about the influence of her husband, even in the smallest of her decisions, like posting a picture on social media. She also spoke about how society judges a woman for their cooking skills, and makes them feel less worthy.

’99 percent of the time, I listen to my husband’

Asked whether having a storyteller at home helped her professionally, Samantha drew a clear line between her personal and professional life, while also describing just how involved her husband is in both. “My personal life is separate, my professional life is separate,” she said, before adding, “every single thing is a joint decision. Every single thing.” Speaking on Galatta Plus, she went on to clarify just how far that extended. “I’m saying is something as simple as an Instagram post, I still just bounce it off him because he has such a real perspective on things,” she said, explaining that he stays grounded despite working in an industry that “kind of alienates you and kind of puts you in a bubble.” She added, “I think that I love to bounce off every decision that I make with him, and 99 percent of the time I listen to him.”