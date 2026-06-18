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Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she listens to her husband Raj ’99 percent of the time’
Samantha Ruth Prabhu spoke about running every decision, even an Instagram post, past her husband Raj Nidimoru.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married to director Raj Nidimoru in 2025, and started a new phase of her life. The wedding was an intimate affair and since then, the two have often shwered their love for each other on social media. In a new interview, Samantha opened up about the influence of her husband, even in the smallest of her decisions, like posting a picture on social media. She also spoke about how society judges a woman for their cooking skills, and makes them feel less worthy.
’99 percent of the time, I listen to my husband’
Asked whether having a storyteller at home helped her professionally, Samantha drew a clear line between her personal and professional life, while also describing just how involved her husband is in both. “My personal life is separate, my professional life is separate,” she said, before adding, “every single thing is a joint decision. Every single thing.” Speaking on Galatta Plus, she went on to clarify just how far that extended. “I’m saying is something as simple as an Instagram post, I still just bounce it off him because he has such a real perspective on things,” she said, explaining that he stays grounded despite working in an industry that “kind of alienates you and kind of puts you in a bubble.” She added, “I think that I love to bounce off every decision that I make with him, and 99 percent of the time I listen to him.”
Samantha shared her comments during the promotions of her upcoming film Maa Inti Baangaram, which is also being produced by her. The film is directd by BV Nandini Reddy, and Samantha shared that Raj has been deeply involved behind the scenes.
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she was ‘addicted to fame’ till Myositis saved her from her ego
‘You are made to feel less of a woman’
The conversation later turned to the themes of her new film, which centres on a woman trying to win over her in-laws by living up to an impossible domestic ideal, a premise rooted, according to its writer, in long standing expectations placed on women within Indian households. Asked whether that pressure to be the perfect homemaker, a great cook, a great singer, someone who holds the family together, was still relevant today even though the film is set in the 1980s, Samantha didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely,” she said. “I mean everything is a checklist, even today, and there’s so much pressure to tick off the boxes on that checklist, and you feel less of a woman. You are made to feel less of a woman most of the time.”
She then turned the question on herself. “So even in that checklist, I don’t feel I tick most of those boxes. I can’t cook. I can’t sing,” she said, before asking, “So what happens to people like us? Are we not eligible to be ‘Baangarams’ in a household?” The word “Baangaram,” meaning gold, is used colloquially across Telugu households as an affectionate term for a beloved daughter or daughter in law, which is also the basis for the film’s title. She added that she believed every woman has something distinct to offer, saying a family “should accept you for who you are, not what society tells you you should be.”
The remarks come ahead of the release of her film Maa Inti Bangaram, produced under her own production house and directed by BV Nandini Reddy, marking their reunion after Oh Baby.
Raj Nidimoru is one half of the filmmaking duo Raj and DK, known for The Family Man and Citadel. He first worked with Samantha during the filming of The Family Man Season 2 in 2021. They tied the knot in December 2025.
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