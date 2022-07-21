Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s life changed after her father told her ‘I can’t pay your loans’. Here’s why she became an actor

July 21, 2022 10:02:50 pm
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was her candid best on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7. She opened up about getting into the acting profession because her family didn’t have money for her higher studies.
Karan asked Samantha if acting was something that always floated her boat. She replied, “No, it wasn’t. I didn’t have a choice actually because things were hard at home. We didn’t have much money to study further but then I am really glad.” She added, “When my father said, ‘No I can’t pay your loans,’ that changed my life.”
The actor further shared that she has never done a movie just for money. When Akshay Kumar, her partner on the Koffee couch, talked about the insecurity in male actors about doing multi-starrers, Samantha opined that such is not the scenario with actresses.
She said, “You would think that women will have this problem (of insecurity). But women are all working together. I just did a film with Nayanthara. It was fantastic working with her, and on the last day of the shoot, both of us hugged and had tears in our eyes. We had a great time working together.” Nayanthara and Samantha Ruth Prabhu were seen together in the 2022 film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
