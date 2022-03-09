Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘ready to slay’ in new video, Shilpa Reddy says ‘Oooh Lala’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is always on point when it comes to her social media game. On Wednesday, The Family Man Season 2 star shared a video of her latest ad where she is rocking some fabulous looks.

Samantha shared the video with the caption, “I’m ready to slay because I’m #MadeOfPride. Flaunt your moves and join in the #MadeOfPride Dance Battle. Show the world what you’re made of!” Designer Shilpa Reddy wrote in the comments section, “Oooh Lala.”

On the silver screen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Pushpa song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”, which was her first item number.

Samantha recently completed 12 years in the film industry. On the occasion, she expressed gratitude for having the “most loyal fans in the world”. Sharing photos, Samantha wrote, “I woke up this morning to realize that I’ve completed 12 years in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world! Here’s hoping my love story with Cinema never ends and abounds from strength to strength.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is looking forward to Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal where she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam in her kitty.