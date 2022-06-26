Samantha Ruth Prabhu is letting her hair down in Dubai, goes on a dinner date with Shilpa Reddy. See photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Dubai. The actor on Sunday shared a sneak-peek of her Saturday evening. On Saturday, Samantha went on a dinner date with Shilpa Reddy, who made the actor meet her sister after two long years. Shilpa shared a perfect photo in which she posed with Samantha, Shilpa’s sister Sahitya Reddy and son Dheva. Sharing the photo, Shilpa wrote, “Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make my sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister. My two favourite women and well, Dheva always finds it fun to catch up with Sam aunty too.” Sharing another photo of Samantha and Sahitya, Shilpa said she has been trying to make them meet for almost two years.

Later in the day, Samantha shared a video in which the team of Yashoda bid farewell to Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The video featured the directors and the entire team of Yashoda. “A big thank you to team Yashoda. It’s a wrap for me. Had a blast shooting with you all. Can’t wait for you peeps to watch the film. Than you Samantha for being awesome. I had the best time with my directors and especially, my darling DOP Sugu sir. So much fun! Thank you,” Varalaxmi wrote along with the video. Yashoda is touted to a be a thriller. The film is set to release in theatres on August 12 this year.

Samantha with Shilpa Reddy's sister Sahitya Reddy.

Apart from Yashoda, Samantha has a mythological drama Shaakuntalam in her kitty. During the launch of the film, she called it a dream role. “In the journey of 50 films, I have done different roles and different genres. I have even attempted action in The Family Man and have also portrayed a villain, but my dream role has always been to be in a period film or play a princess,” she had said. The film, which is written and directed by Gunasekhar, will also mark the screen debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha. It also stars Dev Mohan.

Earlier this year, Samantha announced Kushi, her first film with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Hindi drama Citadel to her credit. She will also play a significant character in the Hollywood film, Arrangement of Love.