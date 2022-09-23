Samantha Ruth Prabhu is training for Citadel series in US, not under treatment for ‘rare skin condition’

Actor-filmmaker Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trip to the US was subjected to a lot of baseless rumours about her health condition. The rumour mill went into overdrive claiming that she had to take a break from her ongoing projects in India to treat an alleged ‘rare skin condition’. The rumours didn’t stop even as Samantha’s manager Mahendra told indiaexpress.com that there was no truth to this gossip.

After days of non-stop speculations, it has emerged that Samantha had gone to the US to train for her upcoming web series Citadel. It’s said that the actor is undergoing intense physical training to lead the Indian version of the Russo Brothers series.

“Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action,” said a source close to the actor.

The Indian version of Citadel will be helmed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame. It will be the director duo’s second collaboration with Samantha, who had played the main antagonist in the second season of the hit spy series, The Family Man.

On Friday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to Twitter to share the release date of her upcoming costume drama Shaakuntalam. She also released the film’s motion poster revealing her princess avatar. The movie is said to be inspired by the mythological story of Shakuntala.

Her action thriller Yashoda is also ready for release.