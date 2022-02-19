Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying life as it ‘comes and goes,’ posts stunning photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday posted stunning photos of herself that are going to take your breath away. The photos show her enjoying nature at its best. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Samantha stated that she is enjoying life “as it comes and goes.”

“Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows,” she wrote as the caption of the post. As soon as she dropped the pictures on her Instagram account, fans poured comments in praise of the actor. “Pretty,” wrote a fan, while many tagged Samantha as “love.”

Samantha’s new post has come after she posted a video of herself dancing to the tunes of Beast’s latest track ‘Halamithi Habibo.’ “Just another late night flight … NOT! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit,” she wrote along with the video.

Samantha has been on a vacation spree. She started her 2022 with a trip to Switzerland where she tried skiing. She was accompanied by her friend Shilpa Reddy.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Pushpa The Rise’s special dance track titled ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava.’ The song marked the first single of her career. She is also looking forward to Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Vignesh Shivan directorial, which sees her sharing the screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She also has Shaakuntalam to her credit. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, the film stars Samantha in the titular role. The first look of the film will be out on Monday.

The project is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunaa Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively.