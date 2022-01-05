Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all hearts for Priyanka Chopra’s statement on ‘financial independence’. Watch

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday shared a video of actor Priyanka Chopra where she was seen talking about the power of being financially independent. In the video, which seems to be a clip from one of her interviews, Priyanka is heard saying, “My father told me when I was very young, my mom since I was 9-year-old, you will have financial independence before anything you do. Doesn’t matter whose daughter you are or who are you married to. It doesn’t matter. You’ll stand on your own feet. And there’s such a power to that. I put that in my head. I was ambitious since I was 12 years old. I decided every year what I wanted to be, and it changed every year.”

Priyanka’s comment won Samantha’s heart and seems like she completely agrees with the international icon. She shared it on her Instagram stories with a heart emoji.

On Wednesday morning, Samantha took to the photo-sharing app to share a picture-perfect view. On the photo, she wrote, “Ok universe, I am ready to feel good things. Make me feel good things.” She also shared a quote by Sadhguru, which read, “Our presence here is just for a brief period of time. We do not have to further shorten it by fighting each other.” The actor also wished Deepika Padukone on her birthday. She called her “the most gorgeous inside and out.”

Samantha rang in New Year in Goa with her friends. On the professional front, she was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise. She featured in the film’s special dance song, which received immense love. Talking about the song titled “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava,” Samantha spoke about how being “sexy” was “next level hard work” for her. She was also all praise for Allu Arjun. “A performance that just keeps you hooked .. every second was 🔥🔥 I am always always inspired when an actor is just so good that it is impossible to look away .. @alluarjunonline was that for me in #Pushpa .. from the accent to the one side drooping shoulder and that god damn SWAG. Phew .. absolutely stunning .. truly truly inspired,” she wrote.