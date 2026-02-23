‘We do everything together’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life with Raj Nidimoru post marriage, separation with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight since 2021, when she announced her separation from her husband of four years, actor Naga Chaitanya. The news came as a shock to many. Shortly after, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, prompting her to take a break from work. In recent months, Samantha made headlines again after being linked to her The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. The two have since tied the knot, making their relationship official. Opening up about her journey, Samantha recently spoke about how her past experiences and her present relationship have transformed her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about separation from Naga Chaitanya

In an interview with Vogue India, she shared, “The past few years have been incredibly transformative for me. When you’re in the public eye, there’s always a fear of embarrassing yourself, of being cancelled, of being trolled. You’re constantly trying to guard your status because you’re so scared of losing it. Because when you fall, everyone watches, right? It’s public.”

Reflecting on her separation, she added, “When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn’t think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I am a much better person because of the relationship I am in. Because of the person Raj is.”

She also revealed that the change in her has been noticeable to those around her. Recalling a recent interaction with an old friend, Samantha said, “I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, ‘This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.’ I am not performing anymore.”

‘Raj and I are irritating couple’

Speaking about her bond with Raj, she shared, “Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together. We work together, we play together, we work out together with (our trainer) Paridhi. And we love it. If I have to travel for even a day, I’m like… [pretends to swoon in distress.] I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase. Too much time has passed for it to be that.”

The couple has also collaborated professionally on the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, with Raj serving as creator and Samantha as actor and producer. Talking about working with her husband, she said, “As an actor, you want to get into the skin of the character on your own terms without worrying about whether the director will think you’re stupid or incapable. With Raj, it’s too late now. Even if I embarrass myself, he can’t leave me.”

Drawing a parallel with Hollywood, she added, “Leonardo DiCaprio keeps working with Martin Scorsese and his performances just keep getting more layered. I think I’m becoming a better actor because Raj is around.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being trolled

Addressing the trolling and scrutiny that comes with stardom, Samantha — who has completed 16 years in the industry — said, “I don’t take the compliments or criticism seriously. Not the times they tell me I am an angel, nor the times they tell me I am the worst person on the planet. Sixteen years is a long time; you develop a thick skin.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre. The couple announced their union on Samantha’s official Instagram handle, sharing a series of heartfelt pictures from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, her former husband, Naga Chaitanya, married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.