‘We do everything together’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on life with Raj Nidimoru post marriage, separation with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 03:03 PM IST
Raj NidimoruRaj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot in December 2025. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been in the spotlight since 2021, when she announced her separation from her husband of four years, actor Naga Chaitanya. The news came as a shock to many. Shortly after, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis, prompting her to take a break from work. In recent months, Samantha made headlines again after being linked to her The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny director Raj Nidimoru. The two have since tied the knot, making their relationship official. Opening up about her journey, Samantha recently spoke about how her past experiences and her present relationship have transformed her life.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about separation from Naga Chaitanya

In an interview with Vogue India, she shared, “The past few years have been incredibly transformative for me. When you’re in the public eye, there’s always a fear of embarrassing yourself, of being cancelled, of being trolled. You’re constantly trying to guard your status because you’re so scared of losing it. Because when you fall, everyone watches, right? It’s public.”

Reflecting on her separation, she added, “When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn’t think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I am a much better person because of the relationship I am in. Because of the person Raj is.”

She also revealed that the change in her has been noticeable to those around her. Recalling a recent interaction with an old friend, Samantha said, “I met an old friend a few days ago and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, ‘This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you’re not struggling to breathe.’ I am not performing anymore.”

ALSO READ | Aamir Khan eats dinner sitting on floor at Arijit Singh’s home in BTS clip, requests singer not to quit playback singing: ‘Hum log ka kya hoga?’

‘Raj and I are irritating couple’

Speaking about her bond with Raj, she shared, “Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together. We work together, we play together, we work out together with (our trainer) Paridhi. And we love it. If I have to travel for even a day, I’m like… [pretends to swoon in distress.] I don’t think it’s a honeymoon phase. Too much time has passed for it to be that.”

The couple has also collaborated professionally on the Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, with Raj serving as creator and Samantha as actor and producer. Talking about working with her husband, she said, “As an actor, you want to get into the skin of the character on your own terms without worrying about whether the director will think you’re stupid or incapable. With Raj, it’s too late now. Even if I embarrass myself, he can’t leave me.”

Story continues below this ad

Drawing a parallel with Hollywood, she added, “Leonardo DiCaprio keeps working with Martin Scorsese and his performances just keep getting more layered. I think I’m becoming a better actor because Raj is around.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on being trolled

Addressing the trolling and scrutiny that comes with stardom, Samantha — who has completed 16 years in the industry — said, “I don’t take the compliments or criticism seriously. Not the times they tell me I am an angel, nor the times they tell me I am the worst person on the planet. Sixteen years is a long time; you develop a thick skin.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025, in an intimate Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre. The couple announced their union on Samantha’s official Instagram handle, sharing a series of heartfelt pictures from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, her former husband, Naga Chaitanya, married actress Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Alia Bhatt
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list: Farhan Akhtar’s Boong creates history; Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another is Best Film
BAFTAs 2026 winners full list
Shikhar Dhawan, Sophie Shine dance to Dhurandhar song at wedding reception
Shefali Bagga posts a picture with newlyweds Sophie Shine and Shikhar Dhawan from their Delhi reception.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
deepak
'Mohammad' Deepak, defender of Muslim shopkeeper, meets RaGa: 'Will take membership in my gym'
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
skillcation
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
‘Classroom without walls’: Why Indians are embracing skillcations as a form of travel with purpose
skillcation
Advertisement
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement