Samantha Ruth Prabhu is experiencing ‘a little bit of heaven’ in Goa ahead of New Year’s Day

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is holidaying in Goa. The actor shared a candid picture of herself looking happy and gorgeous in a swimsuit. She is sure living the moment to the fullest. Sharing the photo, Samantha praised Goa’s beauty. “Goa you beauty,” she wrote along with a heart emoji.

As soon as she shared the post, fans showered the actor with compliments. While some wrote she looks “cutest”, a section of her fans cannot get over her smile.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in Goa with her friends Shilpa Reddy and Vasuki. Sharing a picture with them on her Instagram stories, Samantha wrote, “A little bit of heaven.” While she did not reveal the destination, the actor shared videos of her journey to the holiday spot. She seems to be loving every bit of Goa.

Samantha rang in Christmas with Shilpa. On the occasion, she dropped a picture of herself posing next to a beautiful Christmas tree.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the success of her dance track “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” from Pushpa The Rise. The song marked her first solo dance number. Earlier this week, she shared a still from the song and wrote, “I played good , i played bad, i was funny , i was serious, i was a chat show host too.. i work really hard to excel at everything that I take up …but being sexy is next level hard work….phew. #ooantavaooooantava Thankyou for the love.”

She has also signed her first international project which will be helmed by BAFTA award-winning director Philip John.