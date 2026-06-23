Samantha’s husband Raj says she’s ‘aware of shelf-life of actors’ amid her pregnancy

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband, writer-filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, are on cloud nine, not just because their latest outing, director BV Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram, has turned out to be a massive success, but also because they are set to script a new chapter in their lives.

Although the couple hasn’t announced it themselves, sources close to the actor have confirmed to SCREEN that Samantha and Raj are expecting their first child together. It is amid the elation over this personal milestone that the success of Maa Inti Bangaaram — which was penned by Raj Nidimoru and co-produced by the power couple — has come knocking at their doors.

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Raj Nidimoru on creative synergy with Samantha

While this marks Samantha and Raj’s third project together after The Family Man Season 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, the writer-filmmaker recently admitted that he hasn’t seen much of the actor’s early works. Nonetheless, he is well aware of the stardom and fame she has garnered over the decades. “She’s a hungry and self-made actor. I haven’t seen her early works, but I know the adulation she got and the stardom she has enjoyed over many years,” he told News18.

Mentioning that Samantha is well aware of the tendencies in show business to box women in after a particular age, offering them only certain kinds of roles going forward, Raj noted that she, hence, constantly puts in the effort to “improve” herself. “We’re sadly aware of the shelf-life for actors across industries. We discuss quite a few of these things. But we also realise that beyond a point, it’s the acting skills that keep an actor alive for longer. She’s constantly aware and wanting to change, improve, and find new ways to act out the scenes,” he said.

“Even on this set, when she did a take and wasn’t happy with it, we talked about it to see how else we could crack it. But most of the time, she would’ve done enough mental homework, which she doesn’t talk about. She brings it forth in her first take itself. That’s why I usually use the first take of hers because there’s some kind of mental preparation to do something different,” Raj, best known for his work with Krishna Dasarakothapalli (collectively credited as Raj & DK), noted.

“There are a very few actors who are exciting to watch in certain scenes. That’s something she’s honed herself, especially over the last couple of years. When we sit on the monitor, she used to look at herself and say, ‘I haven’t seen this come out before,'” he said, adding that they are always “in great sync” as creative collaborators.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy confirms Samantha’s pregnancy

Even though Samantha and Raj have yet to publicly announce their pregnancy, those close to them have been dropping hints everywhere. During a recent conversation with Cinema Express, Maa Inti Bangaaram director BV Nandini Reddy went one step further and vehemently confirmed the rumours, saying, “Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram has become a success.”

The speculation about her pregnancy erupted when Samantha arrived for the success meet of the movie with what appeared to be a baby bump. Nandini noted that this was a “conscious choice.” Samantha and Raj tied the knot in December 2025.

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office collection

Maa Inti Bangaaram has thus far grossed Rs 46.04 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The movie also features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, and Sreemukhi in key roles.