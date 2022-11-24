scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Amid reports of Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hospitalisation due to myositis complications, her rep says ‘she is happy, hale, healthy’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed in October that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

Amid rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hospitalised after her health condition deteriorated due to myositis related complications, her manager has now responded. On Thursday, reports suggested that she was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad. However, the actor’s manager dismissed the rumours in a conversation with indianexpress.com, adding that the actor is at her home.

Samantha’s manager Mahendra said, “Samantha is at her home. She is all happy, hale, and healthy. The news reports about her hospitalisation are just baseless rumours.” On October 29, Samantha revealed that she was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis.

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery,” Samantha wrote in her post.

On the work front, Samantha was recently seen in Yashoda. Heaping praise on Samantha’s performance in the movie, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R in his review wrote, “Samantha Ruth Prabhu brings grace to the role. But, the film’s unintelligent grindhouse treatment negates the impact of Samantha’s performance which has a lot of conviction. She was especially brilliant in action scenes. It’s a classic case of a good actor shining in a bad movie.”

She will next be seen in Shaakuntalam.

24-11-2022
