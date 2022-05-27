Samantha Ruth Prabhu hits back at troll who said ‘she will die alone’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu had posted an adorable photo of herself and her dog on Instagram. While most of her fans showered her with love and called the picture ‘cute’, there was one Twitter user whose comment on the photo irked The Family Man 2 star. The user said that Samantha “will end up dying alone with cats and dogs.”

After Samantha came across the tweet, she gave a fitting reply to the troll. She tweeted, “I would consider myself lucky ☺️.” Later, the Twitter user deleted the tweet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has often been the target of trolls on social media. But, over the years, she has learned how to shut down trolls.

Earlier, she hit out at trolls in a cryptic tweet. Samantha wrote on Twitter, “Don’t ever mistake MY SILENCE for ignorance, MY CALMNESS for acceptance, My KINDNESS for weakness.”

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, in which she shared screen space with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. She has Shaakuntalam in her kitty.