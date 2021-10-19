Samantha Ruth Prabhu is rolling on the floor in this hilarious tug of war, watch video

Telugu star Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of a hilarious tug of war that she played with her friends and family members in the gym. The video was originally posted by fashion designer Shilpa Reddy.

Samantha captioned the photo, “Note to self – never participate in group activities with insanely fit, crazy competitive family..You will be hurt. You will feel pain. 😑” Actor Samyuktha Hegde wrote in the comments section, “And it will also be extremely fun and addictive 😋😊”

Shilpa Reddy took to Instagram to share several photos and videos from her weekend with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier this month, Samantha announced her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya. The two took to their social media profiles to share identical statements which said that they will be parting ways as husband and wife after four years of marriage.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.