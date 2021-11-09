Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares hard-hitting note: ‘What if you decided enough is enough?’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has written a thoughtful note on Instagram where she’s questioned the basic ideas about life and the things we’ve believed in forever. Quoting Jamie Varon, Samamtha posted in her Instagam stories, asking things like, “What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you decided enough is enough?”

Samantha has been sharing a lot of thought provoking notes on her social media handle ever since she announced separation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

Her latest post reads, “How about you don’t have to build an empire? Or dominate an industry? Or be the number one at anything? What if you simply built a lovely life that makes you feel happy, that brings you joy, that is generative and supportive? What if you healed the parts of you that need more and more and more? What if you redefined what success looks and feels like to you? What if you decided enough is enough? What if you felt satisfied in the right here, the right now? What if you realized your life is likely a lot closer to your ideal than you ever thought? What if changing the filter in which you view your life makes everything that much more vibrant? How much open empty space would be left for your joy if you stopped thinking you needed to earn it? How much time could you spend in the actual living of your life if you let go of striving for more? How much more beautiful would this moment, right here, become for you?”

This comes a day after Samantha had wished her friend Dr Manjula Anagani on her birthday. Sharing clicks from what looks like a birthday get-together, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday @drmanjulaanaganiofficial.. I consider myself lucky to have a friend like you.. They say hard times reveal true friends…. No truer friend than you doc.. I hope you know how much you’re loved today. happy birthday !”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya parted ways last month. After being married for 3 years, the two dropped a note on October 2 to inform their fans of their decision.

A month after her separation, Samantha had recently posted an inspirational quote that read, “I am strong, I am resilient, I’m not perfect, I’m the perfect me, I never give up, I am loving, I am determined, I am fierce, I am human, I am a warrior.” She ended the post with a hashtag, “My Momma Said.”