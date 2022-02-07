Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks perfect at lunch outing with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Neeraja Kona, see photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Sunday was everything about tasty food and laughter. Samantha went on a lunch outing with her friends Neeraja Kona and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Neeraja, later in the day, gave a glimpse of all the scrumptious dishes the trio tried at the restaurant.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Samantha, Varalaxmi wrote, “Isn’t she lovely? Absolutely stunning, so gorgeous. BTW she’s buying me lunch for this post.” The photo shows Samantha laughing her heart out, and fans are going gaga over it. Samantha’s fans also posted adorable comments on Neeraja’s post. “Neeraja u r true besti to our Sam. Everyone should have a friend like you in all phases of life, love your friendship. You both are sisters from another mother,” a fan commented on the post. “After a long time we are getting see u and Sam together!! Made our Sunday,” wrote another fan.

On Monday, Samantha shared a quote that resonated with her. It read, “I don’t like to think before I speak. I like to be just as surprised as everyone else about what comes out of my mouth.” In another post on her Instagram stories, Samantha agreed that it is a ‘fact’ that discipline is the strongest form of self-love.

Earlier this month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted in Mumbai. The actor is rumoured to have signed another Bollywood project. She made her debut with Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2. On the work front, after ruling the silver screen with Pushpa The Rise song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”, Samantha will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.