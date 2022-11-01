Samantha Ruth Prabhu gives her blood and sweat to perform stunts in Yashoda, watch BTS video

It seems Samantha Ruth Prabhu is redefining her ‘cute girl’ image and emerging as an action hero in her own right. She impressed everyone with her nimbleness and strength in her debut web series The Family Man Season 2. Now she seems set to spring another surprise with her performance in her upcoming film, Yashoda.

The makers of the movie today released behind-the-scene footage showing the filming of a stunt sequence. Samantha could be seen performing all the complex action moves without a stunt double. The film’s stunt director Yannick Ben gives a glimpse of his process when it comes to staging stunt sequences. Yannick noted that he tries to keep the fight scenes closer to reality and rarely uses ropes or other gimmicks that would undercut the impact of a scene. He also heaped praise on Samantha.

“I like working with Samantha because she is really dedicated all the time. She is really willing to give her best to do something good and as an action director, that’s what we want. We want an actor who’s fully dedicated and is giving full of herself or himself to get the best out of the action,” Yannick said.

Written and directed by filmmaker duo Hareesh Narayan and Hari Shankar, Yashoda follows the story of a young woman, who seemingly falls into the trap of a surrogate racket. The trailer showed Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a fragile and helpless girl, but when push comes to shove, she can mount a devastating revolt.

Yashoda is due in cinemas on November 11.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, meanwhile, is in the US, where she is under treatment for a serious medical condition. Last week, in an Instagram post, Samantha revealed her struggle with an autoimmune condition called Myositis.